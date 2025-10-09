Sri Lanka Police reject false claims linking India to Easter Sunday attacks

The Sri Lanka Police have clarified that a false news report is being circulated on social media, claiming that Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security, retired Senior Deputy Inspector General (SDIG) Ravi Seneviratne, had informed the Parliamentary Committee on High Posts that the mastermind behind the Easter Sunday attacks has been identified and that India was behind the incident.

In a statement issued today (October 9), retired SDIG Ravi Seneviratne said he appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on High Posts on October 8, 2025, in response to an official summons and answered questions related to the matters discussed during the session.

He firmly stated that he never made any comment suggesting that India was involved in the Easter Sunday attacks. He also strongly denied the circulating social media post, calling it completely false and baseless.

The Police further announced that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has been instructed to launch an investigation to identify those responsible for spreading the false report. Meanwhile, Seneviratne’s legal team has been directed to take appropriate legal action against those involved.