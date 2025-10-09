Wimal Weerawansa arrives at Tangalle Police to record statement

Posted by Editor on October 9, 2025 - 11:31 am

Former Minister Wimal Weerawansa arrived at the Tangalle Police Division’s Crime Investigation Unit this morning (October 9) to provide a statement.

He was summoned to record a statement regarding a recent comment he had made about President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Weerawansa arrived at the police station accompanied by his lawyer, while a group of his political supporters gathered outside to show their support during his visit.