Wimal Weerawansa arrives at Tangalle Police to record statement
Posted by Editor on October 9, 2025 - 11:31 am
Former Minister Wimal Weerawansa arrived at the Tangalle Police Division’s Crime Investigation Unit this morning (October 9) to provide a statement.
He was summoned to record a statement regarding a recent comment he had made about President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.
Weerawansa arrived at the police station accompanied by his lawyer, while a group of his political supporters gathered outside to show their support during his visit.
