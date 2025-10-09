IMF, Sri Lanka seal deal on fifth review – $347 Million loan next

A staff-level agreement has been reached between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Sri Lankan authorities on the fifth review of Sri Lanka’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement.

This means the fifth review of Sri Lanka’s reform program under the IMF’s EFF has been successfully concluded.

Once the IMF Executive Board approves the review, Sri Lanka will receive a loan tranche of 347 million US dollars.

The agreement marks another step in Sri Lanka’s ongoing efforts to stabilize its economy and continue reforms supported by the IMF program.