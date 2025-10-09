Udaya Gammanpila appears before CIABOC over 323 containers case
Posted by Editor on October 9, 2025 - 10:18 am
Leader of the Pivithuru Hela Urumaya and former Member of Parliament Udaya Gammanpila appeared before the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) today (October 9).
He was reportedly summoned to the Commission to give a statement regarding his remarks on the incident involving the release of 323 containers.
