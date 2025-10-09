Massive drug bust in Kadawatha: Two arrested with over 18 kg of narcotics

Posted by Editor on October 9, 2025 - 8:00 am

A major drug raid was carried out on the afternoon of October 8, 2025, in the Pahala Biyanwila area under the Kadawatha Police Division, following information received by officers of the Nuwara Eliya Divisional Crime Investigation Unit.

During the operation, police arrested a 29-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman involved in a large-scale drug trafficking operation.

The suspects were found in possession of a massive stock of narcotics, including:

Heroin: 12 kilograms and 90 grams

12 kilograms and 90 grams Ice (crystal methamphetamine): 1 kilogram and 490 grams

1 kilogram and 490 grams Kush: 2 kilograms and 300 grams

2 kilograms and 300 grams Hashish: 2 kilograms and 410 grams

2 kilograms and 410 grams Electronic scale: 1 unit

Police said both suspects are residents of the Angulana area and had been temporarily staying in Pahala Biyanwila while conducting the illegal operation.

The raid was carried out based on information provided by another suspect previously arrested by the Nuwara Eliya Divisional Crime Investigation Unit.

Further investigations into the drug network are being conducted jointly by the Nuwara Eliya Divisional Crime Investigation Unit and the Kadawatha Police.