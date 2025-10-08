Deputy Defence Minister commends Sri Lanka Navy’s anti-narcotic success

The Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd), paid an official visit to the Sri Lanka Navy Headquarters in Colombo yesterday (October 7).

Upon arrival, the Deputy Minister was warmly received by the Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Kanchana Banagoda, and accorded a ceremonial welcome. He also took the opportunity to observe the operational dynamics of the Naval Operations Room, Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), and the Information Fusion Centre (IFC).

Addressing the senior officers, Major General Jayasekara, on behalf of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, commended the Sri Lanka Navy for its valiant and highly successful anti-narcotic operations at sea, which have been pivotal in curbing drug trafficking and safeguarding national security.

He further recognized the Navy’s strategic contribution through its authorized On-board Security Team (OBST) operations, emphasizing their significance in advancing the government’s broader national interests.

Highlighting key policy priorities, the Deputy Minister reaffirmed the government’s steadfast commitment to ensuring accountability and eradicating corruption at all levels.

He also underscored the importance of enhancing Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) to strengthen the Navy’s operational capabilities and overall professionalism.

In conclusion, he stressed the vital principle of ‘Command Responsibility,’ urging all leaders to uphold the highest standards of integrity, accountability, and discipline in the execution of their duties.