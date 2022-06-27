Visiting high-level U.S. officials meet Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

The visiting high-level delegation of officials representing the U.S. State Department and the Treasury Department met with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa this morning (June 27), the U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung said.

The U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Treasury for Asia Robert Kaproth and Ambassador Kelly Keiderling, who is also the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia met with the President to discuss Sri Lanka’s economic crisis and explore ways that the United States can support the island nation’s economy.

“It’s a challenging time, but we continue to deliver assistance and long-term partnership to help Sri Lanka achieve a prosperous, secure & democratic future,” the Ambassador Julie Chung tweeted.

The delegation arrived in Sri Lanka yesterday morning (June 26) for a three-day visit.

They also met with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe this morning.

Over the past two weeks, the United States has announced $120 million in new financing for Sri Lankan small and medium-sized businesses, a $27 million contribution to Sri Lanka’s dairy industry and $5.75 million in humanitarian assistance to help those hit hardest by the economic crisis.

The United States also committed $6 million in new grants to provide livelihood assistance to vulnerable populations, and technical assistance on financial reform that will help stabilise the economy.

In the coming months, the United States will continue to support Sri Lankans as they revive their economy, combat food insecurity, and promote public health and education, the statement said.

The United States said it also strongly supports Sri Lanka’s decision to seek assistance from the International Monetary Fund, which can provide the most durable resolution to the present crisis.