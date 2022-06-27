International Monetary Fund & World Bank won’t rebuild Sri Lanka – Anura Kumara Dissanayake
The National People’s Power (NPP) says it is prepared to run the country, if the President and the Prime Minister are prepared to hand over the governance to them.
Speaking during an event in Anuradhapura, NPP Leader Parliamentarian Anura Kumara Dissanayake said they can revive the economy through a methodical programme.
He said when a country is destroyed; it should be rebuilt by the people.
MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake said they have a plan to revive the economy and rebuild the country with the support of international partners.
The NPP Leader said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) or the World Bank will not rebuild the country.
MP Dissanayake claimed that the current administration does not have a plan or a vision to resolve the economic crisis.
He said if his faction is allowed to form a Cabinet, then they will revive the economy.
(Source: News Radio)
Dear AKD,
Thank you for your vision.
IMF & WB are banking institutions; they are not NATION BUILDERS.
By the way, you should consult more with the smiley Lady in your Group.
She apparently, has brains and good looks too.
Mr Anura Kumara Dissanayake excuse my ignorance and tell me what this plan is . Don’t tell me you have the real magic lantern. I heard it before
1. Yes IMF & WB wont rebuild Sri Lanka. They will only help us to come out of the crisis by giving a ‘shot in our arms’. It is the folk in SL who has to build the country.
2. Does NPP (No Plan for Prosperity) has a plan to rebuild the country? If so Please table it.
3. AKD is saying they will rebuild the country with International partners. Who are these partners? Are they coming from a UFO?
4. The demand PM and the President to resign and over power to NPP? Sure, this is what AKD wants. Why can’t he wait till the election and get the power democratically?