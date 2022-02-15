Wanindu Hasaranga tests positive for COVID-19

All rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has tested positive for COVID-19 during a Rapid Antigen Test conducted this morning (February 15), Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced.

Accordingly, Hasaranga has been ruled out of the upcoming third T20I against Australia. Sri Lanka has already lost the first two matches of the five-match series.

Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement, Hasaranga is currently undergoing COVID-19 protocols and is placed in isolation.

Paceman Binura Fernando will also miss today’s encounter due to COVID-19.

Kusal Mendis who has recovered after contracting the novel coronavirus will be available for today’s game.