Wasantha Mudalige hospitalized

Convener of the Inter University Students’ Federation (IUSF) Wasantha Mudalige, who is currently in remand custody was hospitalized today (December 23).

This was confirmed by the Prisons Spokesperson.

IUSF Convener Wasantha Mudalige is to remain in remand until the 17th of January 2023.

Wasantha Mudalige was arrested by the police on 19th August 2022 and the Ministry of Defense authorized the police to detain and interrogate him for 90 days under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

Thereafter, he was remanded.