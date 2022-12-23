Arab border police seize trucks with 27 hidden migrants including Sri Lankans

Some 27 migrants from Bangladesh, Eritrea, Sri Lanka and Pakistan were apprehended by Arab border security officials when they attempted to cross the border illegally and sneak into Hungary, hiding inside two trucks loaded with textile fabrics and metal bars yesterday.

At the Nadlac I Border Crossing Points (PTF), in a truck that was about to exit the country, driven by a Romanian. While undergoing immigration formalities at the border, 16 migrants were found hiding in the trailor.

As per the documents accompanying the cargo, the driver was transporting three pallets of textiles along the Romania-Austria route.

“Following thorough control of the means of transport, 16 foreign citizens were found in a concealed compartment in front of the goods compartment. The persons were apprehended and transported to the sector headquarters for investigations where, following the checkups, the border policemen confirmed that the citizens were from Bangladesh and Eritrea, aged between 21 and 67 years, who entered our country legally based on personal documents”, the Arad Border Police reported.

Moreover, at the Nadlac II PTF, in a truck also driven by a Romanian national, which was loaded with metal bars, 11 migrants from Sri Lanka and Pakistan were found, aged between 21 and 42.

The border policemen are conducting investigations to unearth more information on this illegal travelling.