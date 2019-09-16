President Maithripala Sirisena says that he will not allow anyone to underestimate the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and he is prepared to show the Party’s strength.

Addressing the SLFP’s Ratnapura District Convention yesterday (15), he emphasised that when taking into account the vote base, no Presidential Candidate contesting the upcoming Presidential Election can win without the support of the SLFP.

The President added that the SLFP has received invitations from both parties, but it didn’t hold any discussions with the United National Party (UNP) and instead, held several rounds of discussions with the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) because SLFP values firstly, the motherland, and secondly, the Party’s identity.

The SLPP Parliamentarians still retain their positions owing to the letter issued by the General Secretary of the United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA), the President said, adding that he feels sad about the fact that although top-level leaders and grassroots-level party supporters are thankful for it, certain mid-level party members have forgotten this.

“Both, the ruling party and the Opposition are holding talks with embassies on the election, but the SLFP doesn’t need to do so, when facing elections and I will give leadership to the SLFP for a corruption-free and democratic country that values our identity and culture, the President added.

(Source: Ceylon Today)