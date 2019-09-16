UNP candidate should have support of broad social coalition – PM
The UNP presidential candidate cannot win the election with the support of the UNP vote base alone, but will definitely need the support of all other friendly forces in order to win, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has told a group of civil society representatives supportive of the main government party.
“I have told those intending to obtain presidential candidacy from the UNP to come up with a winning formula. We cannot win with the support of the UNP vote base alone. Therefore, a broad programme is required to gain the support of the broader coalition and in order to get their support the candidate needs to come up with a proper workable plan.
We will consider all these aspects and the UNP Working Committee will name the presidential candidate,” the Prime Minister told the civil society representatives, including trade union leaders, at a meeting in Temple Trees yesterday.
Political sources attending the meeting later told the Daily News that the civil society representatives, who make up the pro-democracy alliance that supports the UNF coalition government, discussed with the Prime Minister the question of presidential candidacy, the goal of abolition of the executive presidential system as agreed on in 2015 and, also, the political solution to the ethnic issue in the country.
Expressing his views about the meeting with the Premier, Ven. Dambara Amila Thera said that it was vital to field a candidate who could definitely win the presidential election.
“No matter who is nominated as the presidential candidate, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe should lead and manage the coalition and the election campaign,” he said adding that Ranil Wickremesinghe’s leadership was vital for a government that would be set up in the future.
Joint Convener of the People’s Collective Movement (Purawesi Ekamuthuwa) Saman Ratnapriya noted that the forthcoming presidential campaign should be based on the theme of abolishing the Executive Presidency. Within a short period after the new president is appointed, the abolition of the presidential executive powers should be completed, he said.
Senior lecturer at the Sri Jayawardanapura University Ven. Dambara Amila Thera, political activist and union leader Dr. Wickramabahu Karunaratne, scholar-painter Prof. Chandraguptha Thenuwara, union leader Saman Ratnapriya, peace activist Dr. Jehan Perera, and social activists Priyadharshini Ariyaratne, Sunil de Silva, Raja Uswetakeiyawa and several other civil society leaders and union leaders participated in this meeting.
(Source: Daily News – By Camelia Nathaniel)
Finding a UNP candidate for the Presidential election is it necessarily for now Sajith claims the Bond scam is affecting the UNP but not Ranil who is responsible . Whether there was a bond scam or not is a big mathematical question and it cannot be solved by PCOL or COPE or Auditor General if you ask the 7 Mathematical Professors of Sri Lanka they will confirm it it is a waste of public funds by going to these organizations
when the UNF is formed it will have the biggest coalition in Sri Lanka as such any breakaway Sagith group as they will accused of wasting public funds for propaganda which will send them to jail for at least 5 years and a fine of twice the amount they misappropriated and will not affect a 113 majority provided that Ranil and Karu immediately sent out sagith group from parliament once the election commissioner call for nomination for a President that is the time there will be no President in Sri Lanka a President vacuum has been created as such billions of we the peoples funds would be saved for a election for a ineffective President and a further Rs. Billions per year we the peoples funds to maintain a ineffective President. For with amendment A which was gazetted in 9th of July 2018 all powers of the President could be Brought to Parliament. This I am stating as I will be joining the UNF, when the address of the UNF is given as a FIET member of the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) | LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/school/iet/
The IET is one of the world’s largest engineering institutions with 169,000 members in over 150 countries. The IET is working to engineer a better world .
Also Sagit should be brought before courts for misappropriating government funds for him to become president which in my opinion would be at least 5 years id jail and a fine of twice the amount he misappropriated