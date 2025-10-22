Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman shot dead

Posted by Editor on October 22, 2025 - 11:20 am

Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman Lasantha Wickramasekara, popularly known as “Midigama Lasa,” was shot dead this morning (October 22).

According to police, the attack took place at the Pradeshiya Sabha office when two unidentified gunmen arrived on a motorcycle.

The assailants, armed with pistols, reportedly entered the premises pretending to be individuals who wanted a document signed by the Chairman.

They then opened fire while Wickramasekara was seated in his chair. He was seriously injured in the shooting and was immediately rushed to the Matara General Hospital.

However, he later succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

Lasantha Wickramasekara was 38 years old and a resident of the Midigama area.

Police have launched an investigation to identify and arrest the two suspects involved in the attack.