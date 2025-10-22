Weligama PS Chairman Lasantha Wickramasekara shot

A shooting incident targeting Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman Lasantha Wickramasekara, also known as “Midigama Lasa,” was reported this morning (October 22).

The attack was carried out by two unidentified gunmen armed with pistols who arrived on a motorcycle while he was seated in his chair at the Pradeshiya Sabha office.

He was reportedly seriously injured in the shooting and was rushed to the Matara General Hospital.

UPDATE – 11:20 AM:

Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman Lasantha Wickramasekara has succumbed to his injuries.

Investigations have revealed that the two gunmen entered the Pradeshiya Sabha premises posing as individuals seeking to have a document signed by the Chairman.

Lasantha Wickramasekara was 38 years old and a resident of the Midigama area.