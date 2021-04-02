Welikanda Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman removed

The Chairman of the Welikanda Pradeshiya Sabha of the Polonnaruwa District Priyantha Kavindu Abeysuriya has been removed from his post with immediate effect.

He has been removed through an Extraordinary Gazette notification issued by North Central Province Governor Maheepala Herath.

The gazette states that the Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman committed several wrongdoings in violation of the Pradeshiya Sabha Act, and was found guilty of the charges against him.