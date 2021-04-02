Apr 02 2021 April 2, 2021 April 2, 2021 NoComment by Administrator

Welikanda Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman removed

Gazette Sri Lanka

The Chairman of the Welikanda Pradeshiya Sabha of the Polonnaruwa District Priyantha Kavindu Abeysuriya has been removed from his post with immediate effect.

He has been removed through an Extraordinary Gazette notification issued by North Central Province Governor Maheepala Herath.

The gazette states that the Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman committed several wrongdoings in violation of the Pradeshiya Sabha Act, and was found guilty of the charges against him.

