Container truck with alleged substandard coconut oil seized in Dambulla

A container truck has been seized from Dambulla on Thursday night (April 01) on suspicion of carrying a consignment of coconut oil containing carcinogens.

The vehicle in question was taken into custody by a team of officers of Dambulla Police, acting on a tip-off received by the Mayor of Dambulla Jaliya Opatha.

The container truck was seized while it was parked at a private warehouse near the Dambulla Dedicated Economic Centre.

Samples of the stock is to be tested to verify if it contains any substance unfit for human consumption.