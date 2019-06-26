Whoever wins presidency should abolish 19th Amendment – President
President Maithripala Sirisena said that whoever comes to power at the next Presidential poll should abolish the 19th Amendment to the Constitution to create stability in the country.
Addressing the heads of media institutions at the Presidential Secretariat today (26), the President has emphasized that the 19th Amendment has created two leaders in Sri Lanka.
“The 19 amendment is a curse and whoever comes to power at the next Presidential poll should abolish it, if he loves the country, the President told media head.
Sirisena forgets that he came into power with the election pledge of bringing a ‘19th amendment’. What he is now seeking to crush is the people’s mandate.
The 19th amendment passed in April 2015 and was hailed by many parties as a progressive move that tamed arbitrary powers of Executive Presidency while cancelling the adverse blows against democracy via the 18th amendment passed by Rajapaksas during their tenure to consolidate their power.
“I have already signed the death penalty for four drug dealers. They will be carried out in the near future,” he added.
