UNP Deputy Leader and Housing and Construction Minister Sajith Premadasa yesterday insisted that he would not yield to any condition on his political journey and that no force would be able to block his path this time.

He made this observation with reference to news paper reports appearing on Tuesday which said that his name was approved as the Presidential candidate subject to conditions. The minister was addressing a public rally organized at the public grounds in Mathugama.

Premadasa, thanking the cheering crowd that turned up to welcome him despite the bad weather, pledged that he would safeguard the people’s mandate at all times and that it would be used for empowering the ordinary masses.

“I entered politics thinking of the country. I always act according to my conscience. I am not ready for a political journey subject to conditions. I put my country before self. The period that the country was in a mess will end. I will be the only leader contesting this election with no other conditions than to develop the country,” he declared.

In his half-hour long speech, Premadasa also pledged to convert VIP palaces around the country to international level Information Technology and English Colleges for the benefit of the youth. He said he was not ready to do politics inside Temple Trees or Presidential Palaces.

“About 45 percent of the population of the country lives with a Rs 27,000 monthly income. Under my leadership, I will create more industries and jobs for the people,” he said.

He also undertook to formulate an “Ordinance for Women” to empower and give legal protection to women.

Speaking on the topic of National Security, Premadasa pledged to give modern equipment and up-to-date training to the tri-forces and Police personnel.

“I regard the war heroes sacred, and I will not be restrained by circulars when providing relief to them. In order to fight modern terrorism, we will strengthen the Intelligence Services while fostering ethnic and religious harmony,” he added.

He also pledged to develop all Buddhist temples in the country in the next five years.

“My journey has been difficult. I am not afraid of challenges and those helped to improve my maturity. I am now a well-seasoned politician. Nobody can obstruct my path now,” he said.

