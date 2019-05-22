Informed sources said, Minister Rishard Bathiudeen had told the United National Front (UNF) Parliamentary group meeting yesterday (21), if all Parliamentarians in the Government urge him to resign from his Ministerial portfolio, he will do so and sit in the Opposition as an independent.

He had informed the UNF group that if his continued presence in the Government was a hindrance and a disadvantage to them, he will promptly withdraw from the Government and sit with the Opposition.

He had insisted the charges that he was involved in the Easter Sunday attacks should be proved and if so he will leave his Ministerial post and the Government.

He had also expressed his disgust at certain MPs from the UNF having directed charges at him without proving the allegations levelled against him.

Meanwhile, the UNF Parliamentary group had also intimated to Bathiudeen that they will not take any decision against the NCM filed against him by the Opposition, till a report is finalised by the Parliamentary Select Committee (PSC), which has been formed to probe his alleged involvement to the Easter Sunday blasts. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had informed the UNF group that future action against the Minister concerned will only be taken after receiving the PSC’s report.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By W.K. Prasad Manju)