Parliamentarian Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thera said yesterday he would support, at the next presidential election, the candidate who could face Islamic extremism firmly.

The Thera told a news conference that the presidential election should be held without delay and added that people would respond to the government for failing to address the Islamic extremist issue.

“Whoever was nominated as the presidential candidate, we will support the one who can address Islamic Terrorism firmly. Madrasas should be abolished. There should be a clear policy on agriculture, energy and education sectors,” he said. Ven. Rathana Thera said the government was suppressed by Islamic extremism and added that it had failed to implement law against Dr. Shafi and M.A.L.M. Hisbullah.

“The two police officials involved in the probe on Dr. Shafi were transferred just because implementing the law against him.”

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Ajith Siriwardana)