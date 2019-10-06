The President says that the brave soldiers have been able to overcome all hostilities against Motherland at all the times.

President Maithripala Sirisena expressed these view at the passing out ceremony held at the Katukurunda Special Forces Training School yesterday (05th) morning.

A total of 274 officers including 50 junior Police Inspectors, 183 junior Police Constable and 41 female constables who successfully completed the 76th basic training course at Katukurunda Special Forces Training School were passed out yesterday morning.

Firstly, the President paid floral tributes to the War Memorial of the Training School. Subsequently, The President declared open the National Center for Chemical, Biological, Radiological Nuclear and Explosive Operational Monitoring.

Addressing the gathering, the President said that although there are various allegations leveled against the public servants in the country, but there is no such allegation to the Police Special Task Force.

The President stated that the Police Special Task Force was formed in the early 1980s on the need to combat anti-government and terrorist activities in the North and East. The President also stated that the war heroes who lost their lives due to the war during this period will be honoured by the entire nation.

The event was colored with spectacular drill shows and spectacular parachute drops.

(President’s Media)