Woman CI Samarakoon to assume duties as OIC of new Naalla Police Station

Woman Chief Inspector Kanchana Samarakoon will assume duties as the OIC of Naalla Police Station in Gampaha tomorrow, the Public Security Ministry said.

The new police station will be opened by Public Security Minister Sarath Weerasekera tomorrow.

This was the 2nd time in the history of Sri Lanka Police that a female police officer will hold the OIC post.

Chief Inspector Kanchana Samarakoon was born in Hemmatagama in Kegalle and was educated at the Kegalle Girls’ College.

She joined the Sri Lanka Police as a female Sub Inspector in 1997 and has served in various divisions including Chilaw, Vavuniya, Gampaha, Mirigama, Nittambuwa and the CID.

Her husband also serves as a Chief Inspector of Police attached to the Ministerial Security Division.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Darshana Sanjeewa Balasuriya)