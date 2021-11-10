Foreign exchange can be saved by establishing new universities – President

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has reiterated the importance of providing opportunities to children to pursue their higher studies in the country itself.

Speaking during an event at the Temple Trees today, President Rajapaksa said by establishing new private universities, valuable foreign exchange can be saved.

The President said a large number of students despite passing the Advanced Level examination are unable to enter state universities.

The Head of State noted that such students leave for China, Nepal, Bangladesh and several European countries to complete their highest studies.

President Rajapaksa said a solution for such children must be provided.

The President said some factions vehemently opposed the private education system in the country.

President Rajapaksa said the education should not be sold but have to take practical decisions to make it available for a broad spectrum of the society.

