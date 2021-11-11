Third party testing clears Chinese fertilizer of harmful bacteria

Schutter Global Inspection and Survey Company, the third party testing organization selected by the Chinese company that is embroiled in a conflict with the Sri Lankan agricultural authorities, has cleared its samples of any harmful bacteria on the contrary to findings by Sri Lanka Plant Quarantine service, the company says.

Qingdao Seawin Biotech Group Company has shared the analysis report with the Sri Lanka media. Schutter’s test report says that no harmful characteristics- Coliform bacteria, Salmonella and ascarid- eggs were found in samples provided by the company. The tests have been conducted according to ISO 4832-2006.

The company has already sent a Letter of Demand asking for payment of US $ 8 million from SLPS Deputy Director Dr. W.A.R.T. Wickramarachchi.

Besides, the Chinese embassy in Colombo held talks with the Agriculture Ministry on the matter. The Ministry informed the Chinese side that the shipment of the controversial fertilizer stock would not be allowed into the country.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Kelum Bandara)