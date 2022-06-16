Woman throws her child into Kelani River, attempts suicide

A 42-year-old woman who attempted suicide after throwing her 5-year-old son into the Kelani River from the Kadirana Bridge in Wattala was apprehended by locals residents in the area and handed over to the police.

According to reports, the woman who had arrived on crutches last night had thrown her child into the river and had attempted to jump into the river herself when she was rescued by persons in the vicinity.

The Police said that the search operation is continuing to find the missing boy using fishing boats with the assistance of the Sri Lanka Navy.

The mother is a resident of Hendala, Wattala.

Police said that the arrested woman is to be produced at the Welisara Magistrate’s Court today (June 16).

The Police said that the Wattala Police are conducting further investigations.