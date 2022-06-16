Another man dies in petrol queue

A man who was standing in a queue to buy petrol at Wekada petrol shed in Panadura died this morning (June 16), police said.

The victim had been admitted to the Panadura Hospital this morning due to a sudden illness while waiting in line to get fuel for the three-wheeler with his son since last night (June 15).

According to the police, the deceased, a 53-year-old father of three.

He was a three-wheeler driver by profession living in Hirana, Panadura.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a man transporting a gas cylinder using a wheelbarrow died due to a sudden illness in the Pugoda area.

The deceased has been identified as a 64-year-old man from the area, police said.