Won’t join an all-party government led by Ranil Wickremesinghe – NPP

The National People’s Power (NPP) says that there is no clear schedule or fulfilment of responsibilities for the all-party government proposed by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Addressing a press conference held this afternoon, Party leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake said that various social groups, the clergy and the Sri Lanka Bar Association are demanding for an all-party government to be appointed as a short term solution to the political crisis.

However, the NPP leader Dissanayake said that President Wickremesinghe failed to specify the responsibilities, objectives and timeline of the proposed all-party government.

MP Dissanayake said that President Wickremesinghe is trying to run the current Government for the next three years until the end of his tenure.

Accordingly, MP Dissanayake said that the National People’s Power will not be a part of an all-party Government led by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.