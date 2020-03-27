In order to strengthen the efforts of the Government to prevent spread of COVID-19 virus in the country, the duration from March 30th to April 03rd had been declared as a Work from Home period.

This will apply to all State, semi-government and private sector entities except which are categorized as essential services.

This period is not considered as public holidays. Uninterrupted continuation of public services is the responsibility of the Government. However, the objective of this measure is to prevent unnecessary gathering of people and pave the way for self-quarantine.

Earlier, a Work from Home Week was announced from March 20th to March 27th. The Government announces the same procedure should follow during this time too.

