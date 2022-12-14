World Food Program Executive Board approves Sri Lanka’s Country Strategic Plan

The World Food Program (WFP) Executive Board approved Sri Lanka’s Country Strategic Plan (CSP) for the period between 2023 and December 2027 valued at USD 74.87 million.

The WFP Sri Lanka CSP will be effective from January 2023 and is aligned with the national policy framework and consistent with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Corporation Framework (UNSDCF) 2023-2027.

The CSP is designed to support the country in achieving food security and improved nutrition by 2030 in line with the Substantial Development Goal (SGD) 2. It also seeks to contribute to the progress of SDGs 1, 5, 10 and 13 and foster a reinforced partnership in strengthening the national humanitarian and development response, in accordance with the SDG 17.

The WFP appreciated the Government’s commitment towards achieving food security and improved nutrition and to cooperate with achieving the Agenda for 2030 and SDGs.

Executive Director of the World Food Program (WFP) in Rome David M. Beasley said that the WFP Executive Board approved Sri Lanka’s CSP, at its second Regular Session to assist Sri Lanka’s national efforts through food assistance in the short term, while restoring and improving food security and nutrition by developing in-country capacity to reduce vulnerability levels.

Beasley in writing to President Ranil Wickremesinghe in his capacity as the Finance Economic Stabilization and National Policies Minister, also said that WFP will also provide technical assistance and policy advice to help maximize the return on the government’s investment in food security and nutrition.

The resources for WFP operations derive from voluntary contributions pledged solely to WFP. Disbursements under this CSP will therefore be dependent on the level of resources provided by donors to WFP.

(President’s Media)