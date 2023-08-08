Young married couple found shot dead in a house at Nuwara Eliya

Posted by Editor on August 8, 2023 - 9:37 am

A married couple was shot dead inside their home at Toppas in​​ Nuwara Eliya last night (August 07), Police said.

According to Police, the deceased man is 28 years old and the woman is 26 years old.

It was revealed that due to a family dispute, the husband had shot his wife dead with a locally made firearm and later the man also shot himself.

The firearm was recovered at the scene and the magisterial inquest is scheduled to be conducted today.