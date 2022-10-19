Young woman shot dead in Nedunkerni

A 21-year-old woman was shot dead in the area of Shivanagar in Nedunkerni, Vavuniya last night (October 18).

According to Nedunkerni Police, the incident took place at around 8:30 PM.

The shooting victim was identified as Thurairajah Pramila, a resident of Shivanagar area.

She was gunned down when she stepped out of her house, where she was living with her father.

The cause of the shooting is yet to be ascertained and the Nedunkerni Police are investigating to apprehend the gunman.