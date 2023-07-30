Youth killed in shooting at Keselwatta in Colombo

Posted by Editor on July 30, 2023 - 4:50 pm

A 20-year-old person was killed in a shooting incident in the Martis Lane area of Keselwatta in Colombo this afternoon (July 30), Police said.

Two unidentified gunmen arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire with a T-56 rifle at the man who was staying on the roadside.

Youth had succumbed to his injuries after being admitted to the Colombo National Hospital.

The victim was identified as a resident of Colombo 12.

Police have initiated investigations to apprehend the suspects involved in the murder.