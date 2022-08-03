Yupun Abeykoon wins 100 metres bronze at Commonwealth Games 2022

Sri Lankan sprinter Yupun Abeykoon won Bronze in the Men’s 100 metres at the 22nd Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England on Wednesday, clocking a time of 10.14 seconds.

The first Asian to win a Commonwealth Games medal in the event, Abeykoon was only 0.01 seconds behind Olympic Games finalist Akani Simbine of South Africa who took Silver.

Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya won Gold with a time of 10.02 secs.

Abeykoon is the first Sri Lankan in 24 years to win a Commonwealth Games Medal in track and field events, after Sriyani Kulawansa won Silver in the Women’s 100m Hurdles and Sugath Thilakaratne won Bronze in the Men’s 400m at the Kuala Lumpur 1998 Games.