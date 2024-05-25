Yupun Abeykoon Wins Men’s 100m at Anhalt Athletic Championship 2024
Sri Lanka’s Yupun Abeykoon won first place in the Men’s 100m event at the Anhalt Athletic Championship 2024 in Germany.
The Sri Lankan sprinter secured victory with a timing of 10.16 seconds (wind +0.3) in the final on Friday.
He earned his spot in the final by finishing first in Heat 1 with a timing of 10.15 seconds (wind 0.0), his season best so far.
Poland’s Dominik Kopeć finished second with a time of 10.21 seconds, while Omani sprinter Ali Anwar Ali Al-Balushi took bronze with a time of 10.25 seconds.
The “Anhalt 2024 – Internationales Leichtathletik Meeting,” part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze level series, took place at the Paul-Greifzu-Stadion in Dessau, Germany.
Congratulations Yupun!!!!