Seven dead, 44 injured in bus accident at Madurankuliya
Posted in Local News
Seven persons reported dead and 44 others injured following a collusion between a bus and a 3-wheeler at Madurankuliya on the Colombo-Puttalam road.
Government Medical Association and other parties demand to abolish SAITM in order to protect the lives of citizens from bad doctors. But every single day a large number of people die from accidents due to bad drivers. These f**king organizations are silent in that cases.
Why ?
They are not worried about protecting the free education in the country. If so why they were silent when the government let other private universities to establish in the country?
Why we need to protect free education only for medicine ( mafia) ?