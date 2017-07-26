Government asks petroleum workers to report for duties

The government asks the workers of Petroleum Corporation to report for duties to avoid the inconvenience faced by the people.

The government points out that the people are facing an inconvenience due to the disruption of supply and distribution of fuel including petroleum products and gas in the country, following the strike started by the workers of the Petroleum Corporation yesterday (25th July), based on several demands.

The government emphasizes if there are any issues, the government will not hesitate to give them the opportunity to discuss to find solutions to them.

Considering the inconvenience faced by the people, the government has declared storage, transport and distribution of petroleum as an essential service through a gazette under the Essential Public Services Act.

The government points out if somebody is not reporting for the duty when it has been declared as an essential service, they will be considered as having vacated their posts.

