Government is preparing to file lawsuit against me – Mahinda
Posted in Local News
Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa states that the Government is preparing to issue a bill in order to file cases against himself and a few others.
He stated this upon attending a public rally in Trincomalee yesterday (04).
The rally was organized by the Joint Opposition (JO).
Meanwhile, MP Wimal Weerawansa stated that they would not allow Trincomalee to be used as a battle centre by powerful forces.
(Ada Derana)
