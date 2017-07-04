Government is preparing to file lawsuit against me – Mahinda

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa states that the Government is preparing to issue a bill in order to file cases against himself and a few others.

He stated this upon attending a public rally in Trincomalee yesterday (04).

The rally was organized by the Joint Opposition (JO).

Meanwhile, MP Wimal Weerawansa stated that they would not allow Trincomalee to be used as a battle centre by powerful forces.

