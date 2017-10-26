Issues affecting Tamils have to be addressed – Government
The government said yesterday that the Tamil people had issues which needed to be resolved and it would be addressed within a united country.
Sports Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara, addressing the weekly Cabinet Press Briefing, at the Information Department, said that finding solutions to the problems faced by the Tamils did not mean dismembering the country into pieces or combining the Northern and Eastern Provincial Councils into one, as demanded by some Tamil parties.
There,was no new Constitution contrary to false claims made by a section of the Opposition in a bid to whip up public opinion against the government, Jayasekera noted, adding that the process to obtain a cross section of views was continuing and the final draft agreed upon by all the communities would be presented to Parliament and if approved, it would be placed before the people at a referendum.
Jayasekera said that some Sinhalese extremists who wanted to drive away the Tamil moderates and revive Tamil militancy were engaged in a counter productive exercise by threatening to kill all those who were for devolution.
Emphasing that he was a good Sinhala Buddhist opposed to the division of the country, the Minister said “Let me ask you’ll a question. The Tamils fought for autonomy for nearly 30 years. If you now tell them that devolution even within a united Sri Lanka is not possible, then you cannot rule out the possibility of another conflict.”
Responding to a question, Jayasekera said that the government would consider the views expressed by the Mahanayakes as well in drafting a new Constitution.
He said that the prelates understood fully well that devolution would not lead to Eelam as explained to them by both President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickrermesinghe, but they were under pressure from some Sinhala extremists to issue various statements.
(Source: The Island – By Zacki Jabbar)
Please do not insult our spiritual leaders they are not babies that the president who has mess up our economy and you who has mess up our cricket should lecture to them they can understand what the President and you are up to as such they if they think the time is right they will come out not only with the Buddhist clergy but with all other spiritual leaders
how many tamils are there in your electorate
what are their issues
are they better employed than the rest of the community
as sports minister tell me why the tamils afre not properly represented.
why do tamils try to emigrate illegally selling all they gotg
what are the issues tamils fihght for
Ay a press conference on 24 Oct 2017, Ven. Medagoda Abeytissa Thera, chief incumbent of the Sunethra Devi Pirivena, representing Eliya organisation (lead by GR) in the presence of former Army Chief of Staff and former Governor of the Northern Province Maj. Gen. G. A. Chandrasiri, said it would be better to have Tamil speaking leaders as President and Prime Minister than to divide the country on ethnic lines.
This is a WONDERFUL suggestion; such a move will clearly demonstrate the maturity of the Sinhala Buddhist Political Leadership in our country.
The UNP and the SLFP (traitor group) are incapable of doing this. The UNP has a Tamil Minister in Yahapalana (who is a komis earning dinasaur who wants to build 60,000 cardboard houses from a billionaire Indian, in Jaffna) who is not good enough. The SLFP (MR Faction) and the SLPP have no tamil in leadership
I would like to see the SLPP (Basil/GLP leadership) and the original SLFP (MR Faction) appoint a young tamil professional (age < 40 yrs) as the leader of the party who is to be escalated to the Presidency at the next elections.
This will win the heart of all tamils including the most radical Tamils in our country.