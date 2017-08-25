Aug252017August 25, 2017August 25, 20174Commentsby Administrator

New Justice Minister & Buddha Sasana Minister sworn in

Posted in Local News

Thalatha Atukorala take oath as new Justice Minister

Ms Thalatha Atukorale has been appointed as the new Minister of Justice and Mr Gamini Jayawickrama Perera has been appointed as the new Minister of Buddha Sasana. They took their oaths before President Maithripala Sirisena at the President’s Official Residence, today (25).

The Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and the Secretary to the President Austin Fernando were also present on this occasion.

(President’s Media)

Gamini Jayawickrema Perera take oath as Buddha Sasana Minister