New Justice Minister & Buddha Sasana Minister sworn in
Posted in Local News
Ms Thalatha Atukorale has been appointed as the new Minister of Justice and Mr Gamini Jayawickrama Perera has been appointed as the new Minister of Buddha Sasana. They took their oaths before President Maithripala Sirisena at the President’s Official Residence, today (25).
The Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and the Secretary to the President Austin Fernando were also present on this occasion.
(President’s Media)
Buddha Sasana minister? Why? For what purpose? Just producing jobs from thin air like the 95% of the working population.
Excellent choice by UNP in introducing next gen of leaders to greater responsibility.
Ruwan, Sujeeva, Harin, Harsha and Ranjan demonstrate high potential leadership and public standards.
You are right Bro Ranjith. Buddha Sasana survived without a Budha Sasasana Minister for centuries. Why we need a Budha Sasana Minister to protect: Pin-kate in temples? Stop m putting deviant Monks behind bars? Stop Chanting Pirith using loud speakers? Stop making conflicts among monks (Sangya beeda kirima anantharika papa karmayaki!)? Stop encroachment of lands belongs to temples? It is just a ceremonial job. Another Luxury Car and huge benefits with tax payers money.
When can the UNP get rid of the P****** and his Blue drug lords and people smugglers and establish a true democratic Government with its youth brigade?