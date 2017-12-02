Dec022017December 2, 2017December 2, 20171Commentby Administrator

NFF’s Wijesekera joins SLFP

Posted in Local News

Jayantha Wijesekera

National Freedom Front politburo member and former Trincomalee District Parliamentarian Jayantha Wijesekera obtained Sri Lanka Freedom Party membership after a meeting with President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday. He was appointed as SLFP Trincomalee District organiser by the President. Wijesekera was working for the Joint Opposition.