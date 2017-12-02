NFF’s Wijesekera joins SLFP
Posted in Local News
National Freedom Front politburo member and former Trincomalee District Parliamentarian Jayantha Wijesekera obtained Sri Lanka Freedom Party membership after a meeting with President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday. He was appointed as SLFP Trincomalee District organiser by the President. Wijesekera was working for the Joint Opposition.
So this Kalla Wijesekera is joining the Lilly-White’s SLFP.
No worries mate, the Lilly-White knows all about cutting the Boss’ throat and Kalla W is doing the same with bulath kola.