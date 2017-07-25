Petroleum trade unions go on strike; public subjected to distress
President of the Ceylon Petroleum General Services Union, Ashoka Ranwala stated that fuel distribution had been stalled island-wide as a result of the ongoing strike.
The petroleum trade unions launched the strike at 12.00 am today (25), based on three demands.
According to the Petroleum Trade Unions Collective, expressing disapproval over the transfer of fuel tanks at the Chinese Port to India and the transfer of fuel tanks at the Hambantota Port to China were among the three demands.
As soon as information about the impending strike came to light, long queues were seen formed at petrol stations across the island last night (24).
The public has reportedly been subjected to considerable distress owing to the strike.
In response to an inquiry made by Ada Derana, Secretary to the Ministry of Petroleum, Upali Marasinghe stated that the President and Prime Minister would be informed of the ongoing strike and solutions would be provided without delay.
(Ada Derana)
this strike is a fair minded strike why should we not make use of our two strategic two harbors in our country’s interest
these goons feel that they prospct for oil dril and pump them into refineries. They should realise that all fossil fuels are importefd and the people who foot the bill are their mothers, wives and daughters. When this vital component in our economy dries up then the Petroleum corporation employeees need to find something better to do to put food on the table!
Further these goons who are victims of forces beyond their control should realise they have done nothing for the cause of national development. Until recently beyond matara is nothing more than a desert and the only activity was producing salt and the rest were dependent on subsitence agriculture. The lunugumvehera project did not do much to agriculture or any other industry.
Now the Chinese appear to be the pain. When the colonialists ruled the roots tens of thousands of people were coralled to esablish the plantations and the land was for the taking and to promote this exercise a policy of indented labour in cllusion with the indian raj.
after 500 years we got the right to self determination under their terms and after 60 years the whole system crumbled and npthing to show exceptthe population. Paying lip srvice to industrialisation to agriculture. Now we are faced with the situation of importing rice the only compensation is to forego fertiliser subsidies, guranteed prices and brigades to man this operation.
The only objection to the chinese being in sri lanka are propaganda backed by US through the UN which is a major employment agency second only to the Central Bank. And one begins to wonder as to what would happen those employed by the CPC after they are made redundant