President requests striking railway workers to return to work

President Maithripala Sirisena has requested all workers engaging in the railway strike action to report for work, taking into consideration the inconvenience caused to students who are to sit for the G.C.E. Ordinary Level examinations, as well as the inconvenience experienced by the general commuters.

The President also adds that an opportunity would be given to the railway trade unions involved in the strike action, to engage in discussion to clarify and come to a final decision in relation to their unresolved issues.

(Government News Portal)