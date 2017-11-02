SC upholds ruling on Geetha Kumarasinghe’s MP seat
Posted in Local News
The Supreme Court has today upheld the decision of the Appeal Court to annul MP Geetha Kumarasinghe’s Parliamentarian post as she was a dual citizenship holder.
