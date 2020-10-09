A 10 month old infant undergoing treatment at the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children in Borella, has been confirmed positive for COVID-19, said the Director of the hospital Dr. G. Wijesuriya.

The infant from Minuwangoda was admitted to the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children on Wednesday (07).

A PCR test carried out the infant later revealed that she has contracted the virus.

The 10-month-old has since been transferred to the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Angoda.

The hospital Director noted the infants parents have been directed to undergo PCR tests as well.