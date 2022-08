The Ministry of Agriculture has taken steps to import 100,000 MT of Urea fertiliser for the Maha Season cultivation.

The consignment of urea fertiliser will reach Sri Lanka in the first week of October, the Chairman of the Commercial Fertiliser Company Methsiri Wijegunawardena said.

800,000 hectares of paddy land will be cultivated during the upcoming Maha season, which begins on the 15th of September.