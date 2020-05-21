1028 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka
One more patient has tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 1028, says the Ministry of Health.
In the meantime, a total number of 584 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.
Sri Lanka also reported 9 Coronavirus deaths up to now.
Total Confirmed Cases – 1027
Active Cases – 435
New Cases for the day – 0
Observation in hospitals – 112
Recovered & Discharged – 584
Total Deaths – 9
