1028 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka

One more patient has tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 1028, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 584 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 9 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 1027
Active Cases – 435
New Cases for the day – 0
Observation in hospitals – 112
Recovered & Discharged – 584
Total Deaths – 9

