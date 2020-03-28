One more person tested positive for COVID-19, increasing the total number of cases to 107 in Sri Lanka, according to the Ministry of Health.

Earlier today, it was reported that two patients who contracted the virus had made a complete recovery, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 9. Accordingly, Sri Lanka’s current tally of positive cases now stands at 98.

More than 600,000 people worldwide have been infected with COVID-19, the corona virus.