Another 2 persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Sri Lanka have recovered and have been discharged from hospital, says the Ministry of Health.

Accordingly, nine coronavirus patients who tested positive for the virus have made a complete recovery so far.

Health units stated that another 97 active coronavirus cases continue to receive treatment for the coronavirus.

In the meantime, 199 persons who are suspected to have contracted the virus are under observation at selected hospitals across the country, according to new statistics.