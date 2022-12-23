11 persons injured in bus-lorry crash on Southern Expressway

11 people were injured in a road accident that took place between Baddegama and Kurundugahahetekma interchanges on the Southern Expressway.

Injured persons have been hospitalized and one of them is in critical condition.

The accident took place as a bus transporting a group of people, who were going on a trip, rear-ended a lorry travelling towards Matara.

The police said it is taking necessary efforts to minimize the traffic congestion caused by the accident.